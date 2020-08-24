Kellyanne Conway Stepping Away From White House

One of President Trump’s longest serving aides is leaving the White House at the end of the month. Kellyanne Conway, a senior advisor to the president, is stepping away to focus on her family. Her husband, George T. Conway the Third, is also stepping away from his role at the Lincoln Project, an outside group of GOP party members who aim to defeat the President in November. In a statement, Kellyanne Conway wrote that their four children are in their tweens and starting a new academic year and requires a level of “attention and vigilance that is as usual as these times.”

(Source-CNN)

