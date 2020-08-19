Trump Unhappy About Postal Service Hearings

President Trump is calling Congressional hearings on the Postal Service ridiculous in a tweet this morning. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is scheduled to testify before a Senate hearing Friday, and a House hearing on Monday. The President complained they will happen too close to the Republican National Convention, which starts on Monday. Democrats have accused Trump of trying to sabotage the Postal Service ahead of November’s elections. And as if that doesn’t make him happy,he’s urging his supporters to boycott Goodyear because of an apparent ban on Trump campaign material in the workplace. Trump tweeted the company has “announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS” in the workplace. He wrote consumers can get “better tires for far less!”

Probably shouldn’t call out a major tire company in a swing state….but, ‘it is what it is.’

(Source-ABCNews.go.com)

