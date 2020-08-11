Serena Williams Helps Donate Over 4M Masks To Schools

Serena Williams is making sure students stay safe at school amid the coronavirus pandemic. The tennis star has partnered with Bella and Canvas, the National School Board Association and Scholastic to help provide over four million face masks to 115-thousand underserved schools across the U.S. The program will also provide educational materials to the schools.

For more on this story, click here—https://www.etonline.com/serena-williams-helps-donate-425-million-masks-to-underserved-schools-151034

