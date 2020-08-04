News and Headlines
The President’s Campaign Emails Supporters About Masks

So…The President is asking for help, but not with contributions.  His reelection campaign emailed supporters about wearing masks when social distancing isn’t possible. The President says he “doesn’t love wearing masks” but it could possibly help “get us back to our American way of life” that has been impacted .  He argued there’s “nothing to lose, and possibly everything to gain” by masking up.  The President only recently started wearing a mask publicly after claiming he didn’t need one because of constant testing.

(Source-CNN)

