Ja Rule Calls For ESPN Firings After Twitter Joke

Ja Rule wants someone at ESPN to lose their job after he got mocked by the sports titan’s Twitter account. The Queens-bred rapper called on the person behind ESPN’s social media to be fired on Sunday after they reposted a clip from awkward halftime performance at a Milwaukee Bucks game in 2019. In the footage, he gets little to no response when asking the crowd, “Are we ready?” The post led to a series of tweets from Ja, who criticized the company for poking fun at him. ESPN has not responded to Ja’s criticism.

