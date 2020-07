Virginia’s largest school system is removing the name of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from one of its high schools in favor of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

The board voted Thursday to rename Robert E. Lee High School in Springfield, Virginia — a Washington, D.C. suburb — after the late congressman and civil rights leader.

Read the full story here.

Source: the indychannel.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: