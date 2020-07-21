Fishers to implement a mask mandate beginning Friday

FISHERS — The city of Fishers is implementing a mask mandate as cases of COVID-19 rise in the city.

According to a statement from the Fishers Health Department, the mask mandate will go into effect at 8 a.m. Friday. The mandate requires every individual to properly wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when in an indoor place other than a private residence or when outdoors in a situation where a distance of six feet from individuals outside of their household cannot be maintained.

The mandate includes but is not limited to: retail and grocery stores; restaurants, bars and entertainment venues; salons and personal care facilities; gyms and fitness centers; office and commercial buildings; government buildings.

Public indoor locations that refuse to enforce the mask mandate may “experience enforcement actions by the Fishers Health Department.”

Individuals with concerns about compliance for the mask mandate should call the Fishers Health Department Coronavirus Hotline at 317-595-3211, submit the concern online, or via the Fishers Connect smartphone app.

The mask mandate does not apply to:

Children who are less that 5 years of age; however, children attending childcare who are 2 years of age or older are strongly recommended to wear a face covering.

Individuals who are hearing or speaking impaired for whom a mask or face covering is an obstacle to communication.

Individuals who are unable to wear a mask for a physical, medical, or health-related reason.

Individuals who are alone in a room in a public building, such as an office.

Individuals who are traveling in their own vehicles.

Individuals for whom wearing a mask would present a risk to their safety while at work.

Individuals who are engaged in a form of indoor exercise that is incompatible with wearing a mask, such as swimming.

Individuals who are seated at a restaurant, bar or other establishment that serves food while they are eating or drinking.

Individuals whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a mask.

Individuals who are engaged in outdoor physical exercise if in groups of less than 25.

Individuals acting in their official capacity as a public safety employee or emergency responder when wearing a mask would interfere with or limit their ability to carry out their official duties.

Individuals who are outdoors and maintaining at least six feet of distance from others who are not part of their household.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: