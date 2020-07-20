Will Smith Fans Blast August Alsina Over “Entanglements” Single

Will Smith has been a trending Twitter topic at least twice this month and not because of a new movie or guest verse. On Sunday, the seasoned actor/MC was trending once again after Twitter called out August Alsina‘s lyrics to his latest song “Entanglements” as highly disrespectful to Will. As previously reported, Alsina dropped the song over the weekend, which found the 27-year-old singer taking a deep dive into his affair with Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The title itself is a reference to the discussion Jada and Will had on an episode of her Facebook series Red Table Talk in which she refers to her time with Alsina as an “entanglement.” Neither Will nor Jada have responded to the song

