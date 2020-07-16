Hamilton Continues To Break Records After Disney Debut

After its debut on Disney Plus on July 3rd, the original cast soundtrack of “Hamilton” has soared to the number two spot on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. That makes it the highest charting musical album since “Hair” back in 1969. Streaming units went up 294-percent in the U.S. for the week ending on July 9th. “Hamilton” also celebrates its 250th week anniversary on the Billboard Top 200 chart. It has been on the chart consecutively since its debut at number twelve back in October of 2015. That’s the longest run by any cast album since the highlights edition of the original London cast recording of The Phantom of the Opera, which logged 331 weeks on the chart between 1990 and 1996.

(Source-Forbes)

