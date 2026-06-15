Queens Of New York! A Gallery Of Fly Girlies, Hoops-Lovin’ Hotties & Bodega Baddies Who Painted The City Orange & Blue During The Knicks’ Championship Run

If you can slay there, you can slay anywhere!

Source: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Everybody’s buzzing over the New York Knicks winning their first NBA title in 53 years after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in another comeback thriller to close out the entertaining series, 4-1.

Leading the Knicks to their first title since 1973 was star guard Jalen Brunson who earned the 2026 NBA Finals MVP after a dazzling 45-point performance in the title-clinching Game 5 victory over Wemby’s Spurs.

Also deserving of her own Finals MVP trophy is Jordyn Woods whose lucky orange bag from her own brand Woods by Jordyn was the talk of the city during the team’s championship run.

“That bag is undoubtedly one of the greatest articles of clothing New York has ever seen,” said Woods’ fiancé and Knicks star Karl-Anthony Townes on Good Morning America, per WWD. “It’s had a run, for sure, undefeated in the playoffs. Woods by Jordyn, for sure, got it done for us. So shout out to her and shout out to what she’s been able to do with the world and with that bag, because New York has a lot to thank her for.”

As expected, the Big Apple erupted with championship excitement (well, mayyybe a little much) with NY-bred stars like Cardi B taking to the streets to celebrate the historic win.

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In a now-viral live, Cardi celebrated the moment with a few million of her closest fans. “Oh, my God! We f**king won! We outside!” she screamed, running from room to room.

“We outside right now! Get my makeup done right now! The streets is calling me!” she shouted while getting glammed up for a fun night out.

Once Cardi hit the club, she mingled with excited fans and fellow celebs like Travis Scott before turning up right in front of the DJ.

Ayeeee we see you, little miss bodega baddie! A time was definitely had!

What was your reaction to the Knicks winning the championship? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of NY’s finest who painted the city orange and blue during the Knicks’ Championship run on the flip.