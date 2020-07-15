Trump: Should Be Easy For Kanye To Take Votes From Biden

President Trump on Saturday said it shouldn’t be hard for rapper Kanye West to siphon votes away from Joe Biden this November. West, a one-time Trump supporter, last week announced his run for the White House under his own party, “The Birthday Party.” Trump tweeted that West should be able to take votes away from the presumptive Democratic nominee because, quote, Corrupt Joe has done nothing good for black people. West has missed filing deadlines to run in some states but has argued he should get an extension because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Don’t fall for the okie doke.”

(Source-Complex)

