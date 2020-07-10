Study: More Cases Of Broken Heart Syndrome During Pandemic

It appears the hearts of Americans were not prepared for the emotional toll brought by the coronavirus pandemic. A new study from JAMA Open Network said cases of broken heart syndrome are rising among people without the condition. Also known as stress cardiomyopathy [[ car-dee-ow-my-aa-puh-thee ]], it occurs when a part of the heart becomes enlarged and is unable to pump blood effectively after intense emotional or physical stress. Similar to a heart attack, symptoms include chest pain and shortness of breath.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: