Halle Berry Steps Away From Consideration From Transgender Role

After much criticism on social media, Halle Berry will not be playing a transgender character on an upcoming film. On Twitter, the Oscar-winner apologized for her comments in an interview on Instagram Live saying she’s “probably” going to play a transgender man in her next movie. Berry tweeted she now realizes that she shouldn’t have thought about taking on that role and “the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories.” She goes on to say she pledges to be an “ally” to help bring attention to transgender representation.

(Source-Variety)

