Netflix is producing a new series on Colin Kaepernick. It’ll focus on his teenage years and activism as he grew up in an adopted white family. Six episodes will be part of the “Colin in Black & White” series on the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback. Kaepernick will help narrate the series in addition to being an executive producer.

Click here to see more of this story—https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/29/entertainment/ava-duvernay-colin-kaepernick-netflix-trnd/index.html

Also On 106.7 WTLC: