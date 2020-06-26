Brooklyn Nine-Nine Rebooting Season Over Social Justice Debate

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is dumping the first four episodes of its new season. Series star Terry Crews said Tuesday the Fox comedy is tossing out the scripts for the first four episodes and will start again to reflect America’s changed social landscape. Producers and cast members made the decision to take into account protests over racial injustice after the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Crews told Access Hollywood Tuesday, “We have an opportunity and we plan to use it in the best possible way.”

(Source-Yahoo Entertainment)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: