Will Smith’s prod. company is facing a legal battle over Williams’ film

Will Smith’s Production Company Sued Over Film About Serena & Venus Williams’ Dad. Smith is slated to play Richard Williams in the upcoming biopic, “King Richard,” but a new lawsuit filed Tuesday claims the tennis coach had already sold his life rights to another production company. TW3 Entertainment and Power Move Multi Media claims the film, produced by Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment and Warner Bros., is based on a multi-million dollar breach of contract. TW3 Entertainment and Power Move Multi Media say they are the true owners of Williams’ story because they bought the rights to his 2014 memoir “Black and White: The Way I See It” in 2017. They say they bought the rights from Williams’ son and business partner Chavoita Lesane. However, Williams later sold the rights to his life for “King Richard” for one-million. The lawsuit notes that Williams and Lesane knew about TW3 and PMMM’s previous deal, but did not reach out to compensate them.

(Source-ETonline.com)

