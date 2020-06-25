T.I. To Teach ‘Business Of Trap Music” AT HBCU

T.I. has landed a teaching gig at Clark Atlanta University. The multi-platinum selling rapper is teaming up with Dr. Melva K. Williams to teach a course called the “Business of Trap Music” at the Historically Black College and University. The undergraduate course is scheduled to begin in the fall 2020 semester, with classes set to begin on August 19th. CAU is a private HBCU established in 1988 following the consolidation of Atlanta University and Clark College. DJ Drama, Don Cannon, Ma$e, Bryan-Michael Cox, ESPN’s Bomani Jones, Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and director Spike Lee all attended the school at one point in their lives.

(Source-Billboard)

