Marion County public schools will resume at their scheduled date in the fall

INDIANAPOLIS — All schools in Marion County, including IPS, will begin at their scheduled time in the fall — but students and parents will still have options.

“All Marion County traditional public schools will be starting on their scheduled date and will offer instructional options in either the physical school setting or online for students who are not able or are uncomfortable returning to school on the scheduled start date,” the school systems said in a joint statement released Wednesday.

The school systems have not released any additional guidance at this time and say they are waiting on the Marion County Public Health Department to finalize their guidance before sending additional details to parents.

You can read the full statement released by IPS below.

“Indianapolis Public Schools stands united with our fellow Marion County school districts to ensure we provide a safe environment when we welcome students and staff back to school for in-person learning. In a joint announcement, in collaboration with the Marion County Health Department, all Marion County traditional public schools announced they will be starting on their scheduled date and will offer instructional options in either the physical school setting or online for students who are not able or are uncomfortable returning to school on the scheduled start date.

Greater detail will be provided to our families in early July after the Marion County Public Health Department finalizes their guidance to us.”

