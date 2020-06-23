Kobe Bryant Defense Wants Case Moved Out Of LA

The family of the helicopter pilot in the Kobe Bryant crash is asking for the wrongful death case to be moved out of Los Angeles. The defense claims they can’t get a fair trial because the LA Laker legend was so popular there. They want the case to be heard in Orange County instead. Bryant’s widow accuses the late pilot of being responsible for the crash the killed her husband, 13-year-old daughter, and six other passengers.

For more on this story, click here—-https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/defendants-kobe-bryant-lawsuit-want-case-moved-out-los-angeles-n1231770

