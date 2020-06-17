Anita Baker Shares Story Of Police Not Protecting Her While Being Stalked

It’s no secret that the police abusing their power can be weaponized against any person. But Black people, in particular, are disproportionately affected by the abuse. And while you might assume that socio-economic status would influence the likelihood of said abuse, that is not the case.

No one is exempt.

Singer and legend, Anita Baker recently shared her experiences with the police when she called them for assistance years ago.

Yesterday, on Twitter, Baker shared her experience with two White men who stalked her all summer long. She shared that for three days, the two men followed her from her hotel to the performance venues insisting that she sign their album cover. The men claimed they loved her but Baker said, “That’s Not love. Stalking is a crime. #Boundaries #Strangers.” The stalking culminated with one of the men trying to enter her home.

In an attempt to protect herself, Baker tried to obtain a concealed weapons permit. But things didn’t work out in her favor.

After following me All Summer (1) of my Stalkers came 2 my home. Suburban police took him away said they couldn't charge him. I went 2 State police 2 bring charges & get A CWP. In retaliation 4 "Going Over their Head?" Local Police ticketed me so much? I simply quit driving pic.twitter.com/gUFePGZ5ch — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 15, 2020

Not only was the man not charged. In response to her seeking answers from another source, the police ticketed Baker.

The singer said this happened years about “But, the query is the same?… Who can you call when those designated to help you, actually abuse you?”

In another tweet, she said, “Everyone has a story re: the system and how it fails the same demographic, over and over. No one is immune. Things happen to us all…Question is #WhoYaGonCall?”

Someone asked Ms. Baker if a stalker actually had to make physical contact with someone before they could press charges.

A Twitter user wrote, “I’ve heard multiple times that law enforcement can’t do anything about a stalker until they actually touch you. That’s crazy.”

Baker responded, “Not. True. You just have to have proof: of them stealing/manipulating you mail, cell phone pics f that “same person”…everywhere you go. I had proof. 1 was arrested. Charged. Prosecuted. #GodIsAble.”

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

