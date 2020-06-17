Facebook Looking To Help Four-Million People Register To Vote

Facebook has a new goal in helping people get prepared for the 2020 election. In an op-ed in USA Today, Mark Zuckerberg says he wants “to help four-million people register to vote.” He added his platform has a duty to put a stop to voter suppression and “actively support well-informed voter-engagement, registration and turnout.” Zuckerberg also defended his move on not fact-checking political ads saying the greatest way to hold politicians responsible is by voting.

GET REGISTERED! MAKE SURE YOU VOTE THIS FALL!

