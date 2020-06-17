Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Facebook Looking To Help Four-Million People Register To Vote

Facebook has a new goal in helping people get prepared for the 2020 election. In an op-ed in USA Today, Mark Zuckerberg says he wants “to help four-million people register to vote.”  He added his platform has a duty to put a stop to voter suppression and “actively support well-informed voter-engagement, registration and turnout.”   Zuckerberg also defended his move on not fact-checking political ads saying the greatest way to hold politicians responsible is by voting.

GET REGISTERED! MAKE SURE YOU VOTE THIS FALL!

Facebook to help 4M people register to vote , Mark Zuckerberg

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Latest
Facebook Circular Logo For Use w/ DMV Podcast Page
Facebook Looking To Help Four-Million People Register To…
 2 hours ago
06.17.20
Photos
Close