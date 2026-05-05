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The-Dream On New Album "LoveHate II" & Protecting The Culture

The-Dream Speaks On New Album “LoveHate II” & Protecting The Culture

Published on May 5, 2026

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2023 One Music Festival
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The-Dream is stepping back into the spotlight with Love/Hate II, and his recent conversation on MiAsia In The Midday showed exactly why his voice still matters in R&B. Honest, sharp, and deeply rooted in Atlanta, the singer, songwriter, and producer spoke about music, family, and the culture that shaped him.

Discussing the new project, The-Dream said Love/Hate II came together in a way that felt natural. “About three or four songs in, it started to spiritually almost feel like it was the record that was coming after Love/Hate in succession,” he explained. He made clear that the goal was not to outdo the original, but to honor it. “I’m not trying to top the first record. I’m trying to make sure that this belongs in that space with it.”

That mindset says a lot about how The-Dream sees his role in music today. He spoke passionately about the state of R&B and his responsibility to protect its standard. “I feel like I’m like one of those last Mohicans when it comes to that,” he said. “I gotta do what I need to do and just set the precedents so we can keep music at a certain height.” It was one of the clearest moments in the interview, showing that his legacy is about more than hits. It is about care, craft, and keeping the culture strong.

His connection to Atlanta also ran through the conversation. Raised on the city’s west side, The-Dream described radio as a key part of his upbringing. “Radio was everything,” he said. “I looked to radio to feel good about today.” That love for Atlanta was matched by pride in the people who built the city, including his grandfather, whose hard work shaped his view of commitment and sacrifice.

Fatherhood was another major theme. The-Dream said his favorite part of being a dad is “just watching how happy a kid is” and protecting that joy while teaching resilience. He spoke openly about raising children who are prepared for real life, adding, “The worst thing is sending a 30-year-old out here somewhere and they still a kid.”

When asked what he wants his legacy to be, his answer was simple and powerful: “I cared about the culture.” That may be the best way to describe both the man and the music.

The-Dream Speaks On New Album “LoveHate II” & Protecting The Culture was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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