Activist Kimberly Jones Shares What Black People Need To Demand For Change [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

After recently going viral sharing her theory of the black experience to the board game monopoly, activist and author Kimberly Jones talks about how black people should get justice.

She talks about the demands and changes black people deserve after years of enslavement and discrimination.  While being out at the rallies and protests, she says the people are setting the proper stage for change. Listen to hear Jones’ thoughts on the climate of today and check out her theory in the video below.

15 photos Launch gallery

[caption id="attachment_85649" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: SETH HERALD / Getty[/caption] What type of impact has the protests actually had in America? 2020 will officially go down as one of the longest chapters in history books. The coronavirus pandemic had us in the first half, but the Black Lives Matter movement has definitely started a present-day revolution. Due to the excessive display of black lives lost on social media, people all over the world have come together to protest for the rights of African-Americans. The recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor have caught national attention and have already started to spark changes around the country. Nationally, we’ve seen the Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison increase the charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd-degree murder. The other three officers that were on site on the death of George Floyd have been charged with 2nd-degree murder. Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms made headlines with the immediate firing & charges brought against six police officers in Atlanta as well. But what else has changed in law enforcement or for the black community? Though your timelines may be filled with negative moments, here are some actual results legally and culturally that the protests have already brought about nationwide.

06.15.20

 2 hours ago
06.15.20
