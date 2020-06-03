Family of Dreasjon Reed asks judge to release names of IMPD officers involved in fatal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Dreasjon Reed, a 21-year-old Indianapolis man who police fatally shot in May, asked a judge to release the names of the officers directly and indirectly involved in his death, and on Tuesday, attorneys for the Reed family demanded faster action in the investigation.

The law firm of Fatima Johnson, issued a press release Tuesday saying too many questions remain unanswered nearly one month after Reed’s death at the intersection of West 62nd Street and Michigan Road.

Specifically, lawyers are asking why the Marion County Coroner has not released Reed’s autopsy report. The attorneys also said they have not been given any details concerning Mayor Joe Hogsett’s request for the FBI and Department of Justice to monitor IMPD’s investigation.

As a result, the lawyers continue to question the police department’s account of the incident.

The statement from Fatima Johnson said attorneys have spoken to many people who witnessed the shooting. All the witnesses, according to Fatima Johnson, dispute that Reed showed a weapon or shot one before he was shot by police.

Reaction came quickly from IMPD.

“And as recently as last week, IMPD investigators were in contact with attorneys for the Reed family and were not made aware of such witnesses or evidence,” said Craig McCart, Deputy Chief of Investigations.

McCart said the department has “repeatedly” asked that any members of the community who may have witnessed the incident or who may know of additional video, share that information with investigators. So far, said McCart, no one has come forward.

“We also hear those in the community understandably asking for the release of more information,” McCart said. “Because this is an ongoing criminal investigation, it will be the responsibility of the special prosecutor to make those determinations and, unfortunately, no special prosecutor has been named subsequent to the decision made by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to decline oversight over the investigation.”

Meanwhile, in documents filed in Marion Superior Court, Reed’s family wants the court to compel the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to publicly release the name of the officer who shot Reed on May 6 while he ran following a pursuit.

They also requested the identities of the officer who was punished for saying on video, “I think it’s going to be a closed casket, homie,” along with all other officers who arrived to the scene within 30 minutes after the shooting.

An attorney for Reed’s family said the information would “allow the court to select a special prosecutor who would be fair and impartial and also not burdened by the appearance of impropriety.” On May 8, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced he would appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the case.

