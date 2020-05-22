IndyGo announces route detours for Indy street closures

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo on Thursday announced four route detours to accommodate road closures brought on by the city of Indianapolis’ plan to safely open outdoor seating for restaurants as part of its COVID-19 response.

In a statement, IndyGo said routes 11, 18, 21, and 38 are impacted by the closures. Affected stops will be marked with signage directing riders to the next closest stop for service on the route.

Detours on routes 11, 21, and 38 are effective today. Route 18 will be detoured beginning on Friday.

IndyGo said the detours are expected to remain in place through the July 4 weekend.

