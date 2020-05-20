Topgolf reopens only to close again in Fishers

FISHERS — Topgolf, the multitiered all-things-golf attraction right next to Interstate-69 in Fishers, reopened Monday after shutting down in March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

By Tuesday, it was closed again, shut down by state excise police. Exactly why isn’t clear. Topgolf spokesperson Kara Barry wouldn’t get specific when pressed by WRTV.

She did issue this statement:

Topgolf Fishers reopened its doors on May 18 after careful planning around the safety and health of the community and after reviewing our Commitment to Play Safely with local health authorities. Our decision was guided by the State of Indiana’s Phase 2 reopening criteria, which included the reopening of restaurants and golf-related activities. However, questions have since been raised regarding Topgolf‘s classification under current state reopening guidelines for this phase.

As we work through these questions with state and local officials, and because of our commitment to be compliant with all local and state mandated reopening guidelines, we have temporarily closed Topgolf Fishers. As soon as we have the green light from state authorities, we look forward to reopening with the same safety measures that allowed our Guests to play confidently at Topgolf earlier this week.

