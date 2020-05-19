Target Extending Two-Dollar An Hour Pay Raises

Target will continue its program to pay its employees more. CEO Brian Cornell informed workers that their two-dollar an hour pay raises will now go through July 4th. The retail giant gave employees the wage increase on March 20th and this marks the third time the plan has been extended. The benefit was originally given to workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately for JC Penney, a number of stores are closing its doors after recent news of financial struggles. The retailer announced in a filing nearly 30 percent of its 846 locations would shut down by the next fiscal year. The documents show nearly 200 are expected to close this year and another 50 the following year. Officials didn’t specify which stores were closing. JCPenney announced it was filing for bankruptcy on Friday.

(Source-Business Insider)

