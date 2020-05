INDIANAPOLIS — Look up to the sky Tuesday. The Blue Angels are coming to town.

The Blue Angels will fly over Indianapolis on Tuesday to honor health care workers, first responders and other essential workers serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Navy Flight Demonstration’s Twitter page.

Times and routes the air team will take will be released Monday.

The Blue Angels will also fly over Chicago and Detroit on Tuesday.

Read more from RTV6 here

