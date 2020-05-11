Restaurants prepare to start to reopen as some restrictions are lifted in Indiana

FISHERS — As some restrictions are lifted Monday in Indiana, some restaurants are preparing to reopen under new guidelines.

Stage two of Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan allows for restaurants to open dining rooms at 50 percent capacity and hair salons and barbershops to open by appointment only.

This does not apply to Marion County, where stay-at-home orders are in effect until Friday.

Sangiovese in Fishers is making changes customers will see, and some they won’t, to help keep them safe.

Tables will be seated at least six feet apart and staff members will wear masks and gloves. Their temperatures will be taken.

Chris Evans, the owner of Sangiovese, says he is both excited and nervous about getting back to business.

