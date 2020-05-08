Eminem Crowns Tupac Greatest Songwriter Of All Time

Eminem is considered one of the most gifted lyricists of all time but he is now sharing who he thinks is the top dog of songwriting. During a three-hour Shade45 radio special ‘Music To Be Quarantined By,’ the Detroit rapper revealed that he believes Tupac Shakur is the greatest songwriter of all time. Shady explained that he came to that conclusion after listening to “If I Die Tonight” from ‘Pac’s 1995 classic “Me Against The World.” In the radio special, Em’s playlist included some of his favorite tracks from artists such as Beastie Boys, MC Lyte, Mobb Deep, Nas, The Notorious B.I.G., Run-DMC and Wu-Tang Clan.

(Source–XXLMAG.com)

