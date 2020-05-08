Marshawn Lynch Talking With Seahawks

It looks like Seattle might not have seen the last of Beast Mode. Marshawn Lynch told ESPN Monday night that his agents have been in talks with the Seahawks about a possible return. The free-agent running back didn’t offer up a whole lot of details, saying “If it works out and I get back up there, it is what it is.” He added that he wouldn’t really sweat it too much if his path didn’t lead him back to the Emerald City. The 34-year old was coaxed out of retirement last season to rejoin the team when they were in desperate need of help in their backfield.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: