Pandemic complicates first phase of Bankers Life Fieldhouse renovations

CIB executive director Andy Mallon said in an emailed statement that while the challenges created by the pandemic made changes to the construction schedule necessary, the entire project will proceed and be completed on schedule. Renovations on the arena, which opened in 1999 and cost $183 million to build, are scheduled to take place primarily during the next three summers and be complete by October 2022.

“The unprecedented circumstances resulting from the global coronavirus pandemic have resulted, as you’d expect, in supply chain issues and have forced us to modify the construction schedule of the first phase of the Bankers Life Fieldhouse renovation,” Mallon said. “While this modification impacts which components of the first phase will be completed by Oct. 1, 2020, there are no reductions in the scope of the total renovation project or change to the final completion date.”

