Vice President Mike Pence is admitting he was wrong for not wearing a mask during a visit to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota last week. At a Fox News townhall, Pence explained that he didn’t think it was necessary to wear one considering how often he’s tested for coronavirus. However, he said he should’ve worn one anyway. Wearing a mask is meant to prevent the wearer from transmitting the virus to others. Pence later wore a mask when visiting a ventilator plant in Indiana.

