Marion County’s stay-at-home order extended to May 15

INDIANAPOLIS – With current state and local orders set to expire on May 1, Governor Eric Holcomb and state officials plan to provide guidance later this week on future statewide restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an effort to help Marion County residents and businesses plan for this announcement, Mayor Joe Hogsett and Dr. Virginia Caine of the Marion County Public Health Department will announce today their intention to maintain local “stay at home” restrictions in Marion County to the greatest extent allowable by these new statewide orders. This extension of local restrictions will be issued subsequent to the new state orders and will remain in effect through May 15.

“It’s clear from talking to state leaders and community stakeholders that the challenges we face here in Indianapolis are unique – a city filled with large venues, densely populated neighborhoods, and active business centers. To ensure that we see continued progress in our fight against this virus, we must recommit to our social distancing efforts even as we plan for the future,” said Mayor Hogsett. “I appreciate Governor Holcomb’s partnership as he and his team continue to address the diverse needs of Hoosier communities.”

