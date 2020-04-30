Does COVID-19 have you stressed out? Free help is offered

INDIANAPOLIS — Does the pandemic have you stressed out? If so, you’re not alone.

That’s why the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross is planning a free virtual stress-relief workshop.

The Red Cross says the event will feature highly-trained mental health professionals with extensive experience in stress management and military life and culture.

The goal is to help individuals learn the benefits of healthy stress, recognize when stress is unhealthy and know what steps to take to effectively manage stress over the long term.

The workshop is coming up on May 6, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It’s aimed at healthcare professionals, first responders, veterans and family, but everyone is invited to tape part.

To register, go to this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/103931319374 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]

