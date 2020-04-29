Long’s Bakery to reopen on Friday, May 1

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy’s favorite donut shop announced it will be opening back up for business come Friday.

With or without the stay-at-home order being lifted, Long’s Bakery is opening up its doors at both the Haughville location and the south side.

Long’s announced its reopening date on Instagram, stating new social distancing procedures for customers.

“We are only allowing 4 customers in at a time,” Longs replied to a follower. “Our employees will have masks and gloves, and we will have a barrier between customers and store clerks. We are doing everything we can think of to keep both employees and customers safe.”

Read more from RTV6 here

Also On 106.7 WTLC: