DMX went another route to connect with fans on Instagram live on Friday (April 24). The legendary rapper hosted a virtual Bible study that reached over 14,000 viewers.

During Bible study, he shared scriptures that gave fans a sense of encouragement during this coronavirus pandemic. He preached on uncertainty and fear leading people to know that it’s all up to God’s will.

“At the end of the day, at the beginning of the day, it’s going to be God’s will,” he said. “If you try to understand why He does, what He does, you’re just going to end up with a headache. Just do the right thing.”

Besides reading the Word, X also gave advice to people on how to keep their faith and peace during this time of chaos.

Check out some clips below from attendees.

DMX ON IG GIVING THE WORD pic.twitter.com/886Oh6KHen — 𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐒 𝐌𝐎𝐉𝐎 (@MojoDisco) April 24, 2020

"The most important thing that we could hope for, or pray for, or ask for, is that our desires coincide with God's will." – DMX pic.twitter.com/CEt7WZk27a — GENERAL GEE (@GeneralGee_) April 25, 2020

Closing out his sermon, he also encouraged space for fans to give their life to Christ.

DMX leading people to Christ 😭🙏🏾😭 pic.twitter.com/f7Iwo2aPhm — Grape Juice Papi (@Kofimagne) April 25, 2020

Would you want to see more DMX led Bible services?

DMX Hosts Bible Study On Instagram Live Giving Fans Encouragement During COVID-19 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com