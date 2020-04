Tuesday night’s Prince Tribute had so many viewers that CBS will be airing the special again. The top-rated tribute had 6.49 million viewers. The show was recorded in January after the Grammys. If you want to relive the moments or if you didn’t get a chance to watch…the tribute will re-air on CBS this Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Source: cbs.com

