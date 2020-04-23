First-Ever Virtual NFL Draft Begins Tonight

The 2020 NFL Draft is going to have a different look and feel this year as the Cincinnati Bengals are on the clock for the first-ever virtual NFL Draft after the league did a test run earlier this week. The draft was originally scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, all teams will make their picks remotely. The Bengals have reportedly told LSU quarterback Joe Burrow that he’ll be taken first. The Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions, New York Giants and Miami Dolphins round out the top-five. The Colts 1st pick comes early in the second round(34th pick)

(Source-ESPN)

