Indianapolis barber shop preparing for the new normal after COVID-19

“No business at all,” Jasen Lockwood, owner of the Runway Barber and Beauty Lounge, said. “We’ve been closed since March 24, projected to be reopened May 5.”

Lockwood’s projection comes with the hope that the governor allows barbershops to reopen when the current executive order expires. Whether opening day is at the start of May or later, Lockwood is preparing for big business.

“I project us to be busy as if we didn’t close,” Lockwood said. “The anticipation for haircuts is definitely going to be at an all-time high.”

With that anticipation comes some nervousness and new precautions. Getting a haircut is an absolute violation of social distancing with a barber and their client inches away from the others face. Lockwood said cutting hair during a pandemic will bring a number of changes.

