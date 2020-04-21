As of April 21, 2020, the Indiana State Department of Health reports that 630 people have died in Indiana due to COVID-19. 67,264 people have been tested with 12,097 Hoosiers testing positive. Currently, Marion County has the most positive cases and deaths in the state.

The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the ISDH website. Here are the updated numbers: Total positive cases: 12,097

Total deaths: 630

Tests reported to ISDH: 67,264 Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/kJu5QQoqcs — Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) April 21, 2020

The state of Indiana is still under a stay-at-home order until May 1st. Only essential errands and matters are permitted under the order. If you must leave your home, the CDC recommends wearing a cloth face mask/cover to protect yourself against COVID-19.

To protect yourself and others from #COVID19, @StateHealthIN and @CDCgov recommend that you wear a cloth face covering when you go outside. Follow these simple steps to make your own homemade face mask from just a bandana and rubber bands. pic.twitter.com/x7zbHh9QGJ — Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) April 21, 2020

See Also:

Beyonce Discusses How Coronavirus Is Affecting African-American Community

Dr. Fauci Okays Hookups During Coronavirus Pandemic

IRS launches website to track coronavirus stimulus checks

Here Is The Latest Information On COVID-19 Cases In Indiana was originally published on radionowindy.com

Jennifer | @jenn.alyse

Also On 106.7 WTLC: