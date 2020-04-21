Beyonce Discusses How Coronavirus Is Affecting African-American Community

Beyonce is shedding some light on how the novel coronavirus is impacting the African American community. During the “One World: Together At Home” special, the songstress addressed how African Americans make up a lot of the essential workers and those fighting on the frontlines, making them highly vulnerable to the virus. She said, “Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home. African-American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis.” Beyonce said the respiratory illness is killing African Americans at an “alarmingly high rate” in the U.S.” She ended by telling the audience to protect themselves and to stay positive.

(Source-Yahoo Movies)

