Purdue pharmacy students to enter workforce early to aid in battling COVID-19

WEST LAFAYETTE — A new cohort of pharmacy graduates from Purdue University will be entering the workforce early.

If not for the COVID-19 pandemic, right now, Suhani Mehta, a 25-year-old pharmacy student, would be working through her final rotation before graduating from Purdue this spring.

With graduation moved up to Friday, however, Mehta and her class of more than 140 students will be ready to fill the need for health care professionals on the front line of the coronavirus battle.

“It means that we can get licensed earlier and that means we are going to be able to assist this strain on our health care system by volunteering and being able to make more of an impact to be able to be antonymous and work by ourselves rather than having to latch onto another pharmacist,” Mehta said.

The early graduation was approved by Purdue University amid concerns that COVID-19 could impact the pharmaceutical workforce in the coming weeks or months.

