1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting at apartment complex on northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and two others, including a juvenile, are injured after a triple shooting early Tuesday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

According to information from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, east district officers found two males who had been shot after they were dispatched at 12:50 a.m. to the Postbrook East Apartments in 4000 block of North Wittfield Street, near E. 42nd Street and North Post road.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other, a juvenile, was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

