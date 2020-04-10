Governor advises against inside Easter services

The Governor and State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D. issued guidance Thursday for places of worship in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“During this time of uncertainty, faith is more important than ever, and I am deeply grateful to our religious leaders for their efforts to find safe and creative ways to serve their communities,” Holcomb said. “The purpose of this guidance is not to restrict religious liberty, but to save lives during these extraordinary times. I look forward to the day where we can once again worship side-by-side without the threat of spreading coronavirus.”

An executive order from the governor states all public and private gatherings, including religious and spiritual, should follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, which restricts gatherings to ten or less people.