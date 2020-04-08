It’s back to learning for IPS students

Superintendent Aleesia Johnson says the IPS plan is a hybrid approach to learning for students in grades K-12.

“I am extremely proud of the work the leadership team has poured into creating a strong academic plan that not only keeps students in kindergarten through eighth-grade on track and engaged, but also ensures our high school students get the credits they need to progress and graduate on time,” said Johnson.

“We know and understand that this is a scary and uncertain time for our families and students,” said the superintendent. “However, when it comes to the district’s Home Learning Plan, parents can be assured that they are not alone in this process. Teachers will provide instructions in a variety of modalities and students will have access to district-wide support staff. We are supporting our families not just academically, but socially and emotionally, as we all work through this new way of teaching and learning together.”

