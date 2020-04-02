Indiana’s stay at home order: What does it mean for me?

The order requires all Hoosiers to stay home unless it is absolutely necessary that they leave or they work in an essential field.

But what does a “stay-at-home” order actually mean?

You can still get groceries, pick up lunch at your child’s school and order food for carryout and delivery. You can also do your laundry and pickup your prescriptions — all things that are considered essential activities.

All non-essential businesses will be closed during the order.

Read the full story here.

Source: theindychannel.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: