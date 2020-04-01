Get Paid To Watch Your Favorite Disney Film

Well, since we are home why not make a few extra dollars. Thanks to Reviews.org, 10 lucky people could earn $200 and a year-long subscription to Disney+ for for watching their favorite Disney movies over again. If you are saying…is this old news. The company relaunched this campaign from last fall to assist with the financial strain from COVID19. Get involved now. Send an email to giveaways@reviews.org with “Dream Job” in the title and the name of the movie in the message. It’s open to US residents 18 and older.

