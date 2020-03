Vice President Mike Pence says there is some encouraging news from the testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus. He told Jesse Watters on Fox News Saturday night that outside of the hot spots, only about 10 percent of the people who get tested for the virus are positive. Right now testing is limited to people who show symptoms or have been in contact with someone who is infected. There are more than 122-thousand people infected in the U.S. and more than 21-hundred have died.

