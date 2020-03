A star-studded tribute to Prince will air on CBS next month. “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince” was taped last January, and features an all-star line-up performing classic tracks from the pop legend. Performers include Beck, Earth Wind & Fire, Foo Fighters and John Legend. The Grammy Salute to Prince will air April 21st on CBS.

(Source-Rolling Stone)

